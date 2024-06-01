Richard Bevan Buys 250,000 Shares of Killi Resources Limited (ASX:KLI) Stock

Killi Resources Limited (ASX:KLI – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bevan bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,250.00 ($6,833.33).

Killi Resources Stock Performance

About Killi Resources

Killi Resources Limited engages in the development, and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and rare earth elements in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the West Tanami project that consists of four granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1,641 square kilometers located in the Tanami region, Western Australia; and the Ravenswood North project, which comprises five granted exploration permits that cover 660 square kilometers situated in the Charter Towers Ravenswood region of Queensland.

