Rice Partnership LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 1.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.92 on Friday, reaching $110.49. 14,977,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,615. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

