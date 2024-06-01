RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Down 0.1%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,390 ($43.30) and last traded at GBX 3,410 ($43.55). 19,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 15,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,415 ($43.61).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHIM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.92) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($43.42) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.53) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RHI Magnesita
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RHI Magnesita
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.