RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Shares Down 0.1%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,390 ($43.30) and last traded at GBX 3,410 ($43.55). 19,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 15,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,415 ($43.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHIM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.92) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($43.42) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.53) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita Price Performance

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,537.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,385. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51.

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.