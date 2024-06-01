Reviewing Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 1 2 7 1 2.73 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 30.01% 34.06% 13.70% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Columbine Valley Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $2.17 billion 1.91 $922.97 million $6.17 6.63 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -48.69, indicating that its share price is 4,969% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Columbine Valley Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

