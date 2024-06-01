Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the April 30th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. 2,797,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

