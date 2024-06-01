Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $83.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on QSR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.