Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 1st (CAC, CVEO, EGBN, EGO, ENS, FL, GASS, GM, HOMB, ITIC)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, June 1st:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

