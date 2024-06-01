Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 1st (CAC, CVEO, EGBN, EGO, ENS, FL, GASS, GM, HOMB, ITIC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, June 1st:
Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
