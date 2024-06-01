Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Walt Disney Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $130,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.0% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

