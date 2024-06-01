Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant Trading Up 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Renasant by 13,710.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 26.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. Renasant has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

