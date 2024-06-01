Relative Value Partners Group LLC Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Loews by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Loews by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

L stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,487. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $55.94 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $3,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,799 shares in the company, valued at $35,314,614.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

