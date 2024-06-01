Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 30,664 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,664 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,986.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 43,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 157.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 113,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 1,903,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,793. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $46,068.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $102,944. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.