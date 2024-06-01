Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 28,448 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,448 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,508 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

