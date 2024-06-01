Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,217,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,389,000 after buying an additional 1,253,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after buying an additional 430,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,329,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 1,171,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,769. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.