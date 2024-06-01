Relative Value Partners Group LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 273,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.9% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE DFP traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $18.66. 49,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $19.31.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
