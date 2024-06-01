Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 452.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT traded down $7.91 on Friday, reaching $296.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,437. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.83 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $319.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.15 and a 200-day moving average of $242.41.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.42.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

