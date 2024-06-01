Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $5.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,794. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

