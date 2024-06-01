Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,390 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.65% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKT. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

BKT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 157,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.64.

BlackRock Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.