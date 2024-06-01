Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 336,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.65. 426,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,465. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.62 and its 200-day moving average is $235.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

