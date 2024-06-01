Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,034 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after buying an additional 2,077,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 123,201 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 101,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 351,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,983. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.15%. This is a boost from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $622,566.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,559,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,720,615.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 537,226 shares of company stock worth $9,148,355.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

