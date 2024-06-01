Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 11,283 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC comprises about 0.7% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 1,692.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 252,079 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,530,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 289,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,522. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In related news, insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

