Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as low as $1.23. Regis Resources shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 7,211 shares changing hands.

Regis Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

