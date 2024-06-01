Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 6,764 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. XPO comprises approximately 3.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after acquiring an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 76.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,976,000 after acquiring an additional 545,485 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 14.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,400,000 after acquiring an additional 147,868 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

XPO Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XPO traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $106.98. 1,587,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

