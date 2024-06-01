Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 615.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.82. 273,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,762. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.81 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

