Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,244,000 after buying an additional 514,259 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,943,000 after buying an additional 270,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $13.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $576.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $629.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

