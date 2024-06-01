Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of D traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.92. 8,083,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

