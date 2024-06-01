Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.85. 4,905,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

