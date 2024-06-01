Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 270,937 Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BTBT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 4,067,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,997. The company has a market capitalization of $204.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Bit Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Bit Digital

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

