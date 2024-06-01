Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 881 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. BlackLine accounts for 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,530,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 855.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 588,245 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,853,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,658,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,349,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $16,927,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 946,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.