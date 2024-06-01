Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires 662 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 1.4% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

CarMax Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.26. 2,273,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

