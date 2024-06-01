RB Global (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $79.00 at Bank of America

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBA. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

RB Global stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $380,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,549.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $380,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,549.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,230 shares of company stock worth $2,429,632. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,225 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,674,000 after buying an additional 124,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

