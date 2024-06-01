Raymond James Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$97.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.56.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,012 shares of company stock worth $32,579,861. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.