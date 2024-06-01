Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Range Resources to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

