Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) COO Sells $11,515,363.75 in Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $186.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,662,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after buying an additional 331,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

