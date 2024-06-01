Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 53.6% in May

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the April 30th total of 241,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rail Vision

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.92% of Rail Vision as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Rail Vision Price Performance

Shares of RVSN traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.03. 445,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,359. Rail Vision has a one year low of 0.97 and a one year high of 23.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 1.31 and a 200-day moving average of 2.78.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported -0.84 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.