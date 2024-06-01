QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Singular Research raised QuinStreet to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $973.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 16.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,310,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 180,477 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1,634.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 168,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 300,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 144,129 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

