Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:QD remained flat at $1.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 262,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,007. Qudian has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 million, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 11,542.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Qudian by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Qudian during the third quarter worth about $168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

