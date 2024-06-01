Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Qudian Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:QD remained flat at $1.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 262,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,007. Qudian has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 million, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Qudian
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
