Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Update

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Quanterix from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Quanterix by 44,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.
