Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Stock Price Up 36.9%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 36.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Quadient Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Quadient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quadient SA provides intelligent communication automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions for customers through digital and physical channels in North America, France, Benelux, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. It provides Quadient Inspire, a software solution that facilitates the creation and management of transactional and marketing communication documents, as well as manages omnichannel delivery for the communications; Quadient Impress, a cloud-based software that facilitates outbound document automation; YayPay, account receivable process automation solutions; and Beanworks, an accounts payable automation software solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.