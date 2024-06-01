Qtron Investments LLC Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EG traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.93. The stock had a trading volume of 369,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,531. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.36 and its 200 day moving average is $377.93.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

