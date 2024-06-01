Qtron Investments LLC Sells 88,133 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 88,133 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 1.1% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $15.55. 17,922,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,788,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

