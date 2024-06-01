Qtron Investments LLC Sells 638 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after buying an additional 287,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credicorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Credicorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Credicorp stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 207.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

