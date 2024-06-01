Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,847 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after acquiring an additional 316,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,632,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,591,000 after acquiring an additional 589,017 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 715,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,914. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.46. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

