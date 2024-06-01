Qtron Investments LLC Sells 158,776 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,776 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ambev by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Ambev Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.22. 23,228,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,820,138. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.