Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Relx by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.96. 634,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on RELX. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.