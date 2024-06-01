Qtron Investments LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 329,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $186,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 347.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.45 on Friday, reaching $809.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,287. The company has a market cap of $359.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $750.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $703.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $501.59 and a 12-month high of $819.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

