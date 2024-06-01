Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,395 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,214. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

