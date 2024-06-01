Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after buying an additional 729,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,803,000 after buying an additional 720,464 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after buying an additional 541,518 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,170,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,835. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

