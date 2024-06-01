Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 152,098 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,380 shares of company stock worth $2,445,816. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,577. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

