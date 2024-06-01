Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 2,240 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,972 shares of company stock worth $31,444,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,331,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,787,220. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average is $159.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 245.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

