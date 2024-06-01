Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,964. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

